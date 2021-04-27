Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Tesla by 108.7% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after purchasing an additional 995,000 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.32.

Tesla stock opened at $738.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $680.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $650.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $708.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,482.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

