Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.6% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $723.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $680.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $694.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,482.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.41.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.