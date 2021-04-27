Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $800.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.32.

TSLA traded down $26.63 on Tuesday, reaching $711.57. 370,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,975,676. The company has a market cap of $683.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,432.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $680.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $650.07. Tesla has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

