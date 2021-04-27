Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down to $738.20

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $738.20, but opened at $721.58. Tesla shares last traded at $708.60, with a volume of 300,652 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.32.

The company has a market cap of $681.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,421.08, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $680.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $650.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

