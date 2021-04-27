Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to “Buy”

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.32.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $35.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $702.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,975,676. The firm has a market cap of $674.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,425.32, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $680.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $650.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.