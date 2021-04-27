TETRA Technologies (TTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect TETRA Technologies to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.30 million. On average, analysts expect TETRA Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TTI opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.36. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.08.

TTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

