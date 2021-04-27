Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires $324,900.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.90. 18,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,458. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

