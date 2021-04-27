Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.680-1.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.13 billion-$4.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.16 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.68-1.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.58.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $190.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,783,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,678. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

