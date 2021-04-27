Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $101.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s previous close.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $2,697,542.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.