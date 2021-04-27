Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) were up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.68. Approximately 19,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 556,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.
Several analysts recently commented on TGH shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.
The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.57.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.
About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
