Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) were up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.68. Approximately 19,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 556,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

Several analysts recently commented on TGH shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

