Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stake Decreased by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 364,065 shares during the period. Textron makes up 3.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.22% of Textron worth $27,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Textron by 28.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth about $224,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

