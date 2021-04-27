TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Down 4.6%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s share price was down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.39 and last traded at $42.40. Approximately 25,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,523,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.
Several analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
