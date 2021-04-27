The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE AAN traded up $7.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.16. 932,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,687. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

