The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.36

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.36 and last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 2016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

