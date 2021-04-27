The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Position Increased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The AES were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in The AES by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 207,878 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,275 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 240,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of AES stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.