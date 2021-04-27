The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,625 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of The Allstate worth $48,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,392,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in The Allstate by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Allstate by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244,365 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

The Allstate stock opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $126.27.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

