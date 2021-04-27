The Andersons (ANDE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. On average, analysts expect The Andersons to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.14 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $30.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Andersons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

