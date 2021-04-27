The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Sells $753,150.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $753,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ralph J. Nicoletti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The AZEK alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 5,315 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $263,305.10.

On Monday, April 12th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 8,175 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $382,263.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00.

NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 513,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,271. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,605 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in The AZEK by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,005,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The AZEK by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 508,585 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after acquiring an additional 447,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.39.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.