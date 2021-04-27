The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128,883 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $53,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,846 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

