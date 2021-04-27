The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,356.29 ($69.98).

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,598 ($60.07) on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,840 ($50.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,900 ($64.02). The firm has a market cap of £5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,499.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,460.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a GBX 9.13 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Sean Ellis sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,317 ($56.40), for a total transaction of £299,038.59 ($390,695.83). Also, insider Rachel Downey acquired 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, for a total transaction of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

