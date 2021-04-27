The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $100.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Blackstone Group traded as high as $87.99 and last traded at $87.96, with a volume of 42019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.09.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,099,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

