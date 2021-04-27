The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up about 1.0% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in The Boeing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $240.56. The company had a trading volume of 237,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,757,059. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.46. The company has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

