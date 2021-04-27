The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,186 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of The Charles Schwab worth $74,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 46.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 184,496 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.27. The stock had a trading volume of 66,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,689,386 shares of company stock worth $102,226,248. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

