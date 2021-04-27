The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $74.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,689,386 shares of company stock valued at $102,226,248. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

