The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $74.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $936,775.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,574.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,689,386 shares of company stock valued at $102,226,248. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

