The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 377,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

