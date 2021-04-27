The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,501 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $53.58. The company had a trading volume of 171,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,336,266. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

