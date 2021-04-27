The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $78.37

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$78.37 and traded as high as C$79.58. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$78.98, with a volume of 92,383 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$76.12.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$121.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

