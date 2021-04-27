The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EL. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.39.

Shares of EL stock opened at $316.25 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $317.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.91 and its 200 day moving average is $264.03. The company has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

