The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. 144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FDVA)

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans.

