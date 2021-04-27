The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 37.50 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 37.50 target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 26.17.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

