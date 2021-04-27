The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 535 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 430.75 ($5.63).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 432.20 ($5.65) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 394.76. The company has a market cap of £88.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

