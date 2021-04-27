Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $860.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group to $860.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.32.

TSLA traded down $31.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $706.79. 1,325,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,975,676. The stock has a market cap of $678.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,425.32, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $680.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

