The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Reduced by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. The Hershey accounts for 1.0% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.07% of The Hershey worth $24,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Hershey by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after acquiring an additional 215,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198,861 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.35. 7,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,902. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.88. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046 over the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

