The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 3.3% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $45,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after buying an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

NYSE HD opened at $319.99 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $214.01 and a one year high of $328.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

