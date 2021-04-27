The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 3.3% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $45,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $319.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $344.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.01 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.50.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.