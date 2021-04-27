The Honest Company, Inc. Plans $400 Million IPO for May 5th (HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) is planning to raise $400 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, May 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 25,800,000 shares at $14.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last year, The Honest Company, Inc. generated $300.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $14.5 million. The Honest Company, Inc. has a market-cap of $1.4 billion.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, BofA Securities, Citigroup, William Blair and Guggenheim Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Telsey Advisory Group, C.L. King & Associates, Loop Capital Markets, Penserra Securities and Ramirez & Co. were co-managers.

The Honest Company, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Note: Actress Jessica Alba founded The Honest Co. in 2012. In her Founder’s Letter, she writes about her life – born into a hardworking Mexican-American family – and the hardship of suffering from severe asthma and allergies as a child. She was inspired to create this company after suffering a severe allergic reaction to laundry detergent 13 years ago when she was pregnant with her first child. From the prospectus: “Finally, as a company founded by a woman of color, we are proud to say that as of Dec. 31, 2020, people of color represented nearly half of our workforce and women represented 68% and 53% of our workforce and leadership, which includes director level and above, respectively.” Our Mission: Inspire everyone to love living consciously. The Honest Company is a digitally native mission-driven brand focused on the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. Our commitment to our core values, passionate innovation and engaging our community has differentiated and elevated our brand and our products. Since our launch in 2012, we have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. By doing so with transparency, we have cultivated deep trust around what matters most to our consumers: their health, their families and their homes. We are an omnichannel brand, ensuring our products are available however our consumers shop. Our differentiated platform positions us for continued growth through our trusted brand, award-winning multi-category product offering, deep digital-first connection with consumers and omnichannel accessibility. Our integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve our consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Today, our three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness, which represented 63%, 26% and 11% of our 2020 revenue, respectively. At the center of our product ecosystem are our diapers, which are a strategic consumer acquisition tool that acts as an entry point for our portfolio, as new parents often go on to purchase products from our other categories for their everyday family needs. “.

The Honest Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and has 191 employees. The company is located at 12130 Millennium Drive, #500 Los Angeles, CA 90094 and can be reached via phone at (888) 862-8818 or on the web at http://www.honest.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.