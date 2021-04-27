The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Trading 5.1% Higher

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.59 and last traded at $56.57. 2,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 153,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group raised their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $795.80 million, a P/E ratio of 209.53 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,504.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $398,764.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $236,401.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

