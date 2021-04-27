The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.84

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and traded as high as $28.71. The North West shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 407 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on The North West from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The North West from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The North West from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

