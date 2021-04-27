The North West (TSE:NWC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.85

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.85 and traded as high as C$36.56. The North West shares last traded at C$36.36, with a volume of 84,116 shares traded.

NWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The North West to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The North West’s payout ratio is presently 48.94%.

In other news, Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total value of C$4,890,310.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,859,202.91.

The North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

