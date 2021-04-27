The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.0% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $131.22. 236,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,315,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $323.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

