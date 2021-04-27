The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Reduced by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,509 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $131.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $323.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

