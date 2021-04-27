The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $131.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $323.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.