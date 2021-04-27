The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $165.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

NYSE PG opened at $131.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.18. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

