The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.15

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.15 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 127.60 ($1.67). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62), with a volume of 2,099,948 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 98.75 ($1.29).

The company has a market capitalization of £948.65 million and a PE ratio of -5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.15.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

