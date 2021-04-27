The Sandbox Trading Up 2.1% This Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $363.38 million and approximately $50.19 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust (CRU) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.25 or 0.00206794 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

