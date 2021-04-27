The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.89 EPS

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($2.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams updated its FY21 guidance to $8.80-9.07 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 8.800-9.070 EPS.

SHW traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $269.49. 1,524,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.93 and its 200 day moving average is $243.75. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $168.35 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.59.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.