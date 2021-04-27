The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.800-9.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.80-9.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.59.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.49. 1,524,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,136. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.75. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $168.35 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($2.89). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.