The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Lifted by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in The Southern by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.93.

Shares of SO stock opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.