The Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Raised to $68.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

SO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.93.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern stock opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The Southern has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.